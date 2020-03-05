KCR expresses condolences over demise of Journalist Potturi

By | Published: 11:43 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his deep condolences over the demise of senior journalist Potturi Venkateswara Rao.

The Chief Minister commended the services rendered by Venkateswara Rao in the field of media and social service. The Chief Minister recalled the moral support extended by Potturi Venkateswara Rao during the Telangana statehood movement.

The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace. He has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.

