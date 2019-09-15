KCR expresses shock over AP boat tragedy

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock and grief over the boating accident in Godavari river near Papikonda Hills in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

In a message, the Chief Minister conveyed his deep condolences to the families of the victims of the boat tragedy.

He also instructed officials to take all necessary steps to coordinate with the rescue and relief efforts with some of the passengers in the ill-fated launch being from Telangana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter