KCR extends Bathukamma festive wishes to Telangana citizens

By | Published: 12:01 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday conveyed his greetings to people of Telangana especially women on the festive occasion of Bathukamma. He said the Bathukamma festival, which reflects the culture and tradition of Telangana State, should be celebrated with happiness and gaiety by the people.

He said the festival represents Telangana’s self-respect and also emphasises on respecting nature through inclusion of seasonal flowers in preparing Bathukamma. The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements at the temples and also at the Bathukamma Ghats to ensure women participating in the festivities do not have any inconvenience.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter