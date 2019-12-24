KCR extends Christmas greetings

By | Published: 4:46 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has extended Christmas greetings to people of Telangana.

In a message here on Tuesday the Chief Minister said that the birthday of Lord Jesus who taught us love and compassion is celebrated worldwide with happiness and joy.

The Chief Minister wanted people to celebrate the festival amidst happiness and bliss.

