KCR extends Rama Navami greetings

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. “May Lord Sri Ram and Goddess Sita bless people of the State with peace, prosperity, happiness and health,” the Chief Minister said.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who already arrived in Bhadrachalam, will offer ‘Pattuvastralu’ and ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ on behalf of the State government to Lord Rama and Goddess Seeta during the ‘kalyanam’ on Thursday at the temple. The temple EO said arrangements for live coverage of the Kalyanam through Ace Media were made.

