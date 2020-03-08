KCR firm on CAA resolution

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday tore into opposition allegations on State programmes, took the Centre head-on over the CAA-NPR-NRC imbroglio, allayed fears about coronavirus posing a threat to the State and spoke at length about the rapid strides made by Telangana on all fronts in the past six years.

In a 140-minute reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister, who peppered his speech with wit and humour at times, trained his guns on the BJP government at the Centre for taking up the contentious CAA-NPR-NRC issue instead of focusing more on important issues in the wake of the economic downtrend that had impacted the entire country.

Assuring the House that the government would take up discussion and then pass a resolution opposing the implementation of the CAA and NPR, he said every political party has a clear stand on the issue as a Constitutional right. “Let us pass the resolution on CAA and NPR to express the views of the people of the State to the Centre and wait for its final decision on the issue,” he said, and pointed out that even he was among the lakhs of Indians who were not in possession of birth certificates. “If they ask me to produce my father’s certificates now, where will I get them from?” he asked.

6 Cong members suspended

Chandrashekhar Rao’s reply was preceded by the suspension of all the six Congress members for a day when they tried to disrupt his speech. The Chief Minister, while castigating the opposition members for raising baseless allegations without being in a position to prove them, also sought the expulsion of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. The Munugode Congress legislator made the cardinal mistake of alleging that none of the villages in his constituency had received Mission Bhagiratha water, this after he put his signature to a report that said all the 334 habitations in his constituency were beneficiaries of the flagship programme.

“The opposition can’t misuse the freedom that the House gives them to raise issues. When you raise an allegation, you should prove it or be prepared to perish,” he said, adding: “Kab tak uloo banathe? (How long will you fool people).”

Turning to the State’s progress, the Chief Minister said that thanks to the various irrigation projects and 24X7 power supply, agricultural yield in the State had taken a quantum leap since 2014, industrial growth was zooming north and people were more than happy with the implementation of scores of welfare schemes that was reflected in the results of election after election.

The silver lining is that Telangana was doing quite well on all fronts despite the impact of the economic slowdown on the State, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government was committed to keeping its promise of making the farmer a king.

TS finances in pink of health

Stating that the State of Telangana will march forward with fiscal discipline and self regulation in the matters of finances, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the Niti Aayog and the CAG have recognised the State’s sincere efforts in achieving its set goals of financial self sufficiency. He was speaking on the discussion on Motion of Thanks to Governor’s speech.

“While the capital expenditure of Telangana during 2004-2014 was only Rs 59,000 crore , in five year it almost tripled to Rs 1,60,000 crore,” he said pointing out that the expenditure is for creation of infrastructure that helped the State to increase its income. Similarly on the GSDP front, the State has already reached the Rs 8,66,895 crore against the targeted Rs 9,50,000 crore ,” the Chief Minister said.

Metro to Old City on war footing: CM

In what should bring cheer to the people living in Old City, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday assured them that the Metro rail will soon be brought to their doorsteps. “I have already directed the implementing construction company L&T to take up and complete the project on a war-footing,” he said, replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the State Assembly.

“I have also directed the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao to take the lead besides the local legislators to provide leadership to facilitate Metro rail operations to begin at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the government has cleared the doubts expressed by the people of the old city with the help of all the MIM MLAs and also Leader of the Opposition Akbaruddin Owaisi and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

