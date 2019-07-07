KCR focused on rural development

By | Published: 9:51 pm 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Sunday Panchayat Raj conclaves would be held for the newly elected sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs and ZP chairpersons in four locations across Telangana shortly.

Panchayat Secretaries, MPDOs, DLPOs, ZP Chief Executive Officers and other officials would also be invited to these conclaves, which will make them aware about the new Panchayat Raj Act and measures taken by the State government for the development of villages, he said.

At a high-level review meeting on the proposed urban and rural policies at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday, the Chief Minister wanted the sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs and ZP Chairpersons to take up activities for the progress and development of villages.

“Villages and towns in the State should have a clean and green environment. The government decided to strengthen the rural local bodies and will spend Rs 35,000 crore over the next five years for the development of villages. The local bodies should prepare themselves to utilise these funds effectively,” Rao said.

In the proposed conclaves, the duties and responsibilities of the officials and elected representatives for development of villages would be discussed. About 100 Flying Squads would be formed with officials to conduct surprise inspection of villages. Prompt action would be taken against those involved in dereliction of duty or misuse of funds.

The Chief Minister wanted a perceptible change in the villages in the next three months. He wanted the District Collectors to monitor the programmes taken up. For this, an orientation conference would be held in Hyderabad shortly for them.

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister S Narsing Rao, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, MA&UD Director Sridevi, Law Secretary Niranjan Rao, Kamareddy Collector Satyanarayana, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Bhoopal Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter