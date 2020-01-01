KCR for 100 per cent literate Telangana

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: With the aim of achieving 100 per cent literacy in Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given a clarion call to every literate person in the State to educate at least one unlettered person and enable them to read and write. On the eve of the New Year, he extended greetings to people of the State and wanted them to march into 2020 with the slogan ‘Each One – Teach One’.

The Chief Minister said it was a blot on the State that despite leading in several sectors in the country, Telangana was lagging in terms of literacy rate. He blamed the previous governments of undivided Andhra Pradesh for their failure to educate and improve the literacy percentage. “Our State should get over this. Let us all take pledge to make the State totally literate on the occasion of the New Year. Every educated person should educate an uneducated,” he asserted.

‘Take inspiration from stir’

Chandrashekhar Rao wanted people to draw inspiration from the collective efforts of entire population of Telangana State to achieve separate Telangana and also from completion of Integrated Household Survey in a single day, to turn the State into a fully literate State. “The State government will soon start an action plan for achieving cent per cent literacy rate. Every one should become a stakeholder in this movement and help us achieve Telangana State, a progressively inclined one,” he urged.

In a release, the Chief Minister pointed out that within a short span of six years after the State’s formation, Telangana had become a pioneer in several initiatives and was setting an example for others. He hoped that with several victories in its kitty and taking inspiration from them, the State would progress further in the New Year.

“The State which was formed six years ago, made rapid strides in all the sectors and tasted success on various fronts. The State became a role model for other States in the country and won appreciation from many people, besides winning several international and national awards. It is a moment of pride for all of us that in a short span of time, Telangana had become the number one State in the country,” he stated.

Steady progress

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State was progressing and developing in all the sectors. After successfully overcoming power crisis, the State was now supplying uninterrupted, free and quality power to the farm sector. The maximum power demand had reached 11,703 MW on a single day during 2019, setting new records. He stated that fruits of Mission Bhagiratha were reaching people and the State became the first one in the country to solve the drinking water problem permanently.

With speedy completion of pending irrigation projects, the Chief Minister felt that the State will soon eradicate famine permanently. He said the works pertaining to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) were on fast track and will achieve cent per cent results after it is completed by June next. “Telangana State became number one as far as implementation of welfare schemes is concerned. Through several welfare schemes, we could provide life security to the poor. We are also marching ahead in IT and industrial sectors,” he said, expressing happiness. The State would become fertile and famine will be eradicated permanently from Telangana. The State has become number one in implementation of a host of welfare schemes to provide life security to the poor. The State is also marching ahead in IT and industry sectors too.

