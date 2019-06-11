KCR for qualitative change

By | Published: 12:47 am 1:40 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need for effective implementation of the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts in letter and spirit to bring a qualitative change in the development of villages and towns. He wanted the officials to strengthen the Panchayat Raj Act and prepare an action plan for its implementation besides formulating a new Municipal Act.

“The new Acts and their implementation must be people-friendly to ensure good governance,” he asserted. He suggested that the new Municipal Act must be in tune with the Panchayat Raj Act, to offer a corrupt free and effective governance to people for their overall development and welfare.

Reviewing the new Panchayat Raj Act and also issues pertaining for the formulation of the proposed Municipal Act at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to prepare an effective action plan for the new Panchayat Raj Act. “Officials and public representatives must work with commitment to develop villages on par with municipalities in terms of infrastructure. Works taken up must be completed but not abandoned for other works,” he said.

The Chief Minister insisted that the responsibility was with the government to provide basic infrastructure facilities in the educational institutions, clean environment in the villages and other development works pertaining to meet basic needs. “We also must provide improvised governance to people in urban areas, as the municipalities are developing at a rapid pace. The new Municipal Act must be prepared by involving both the officials and public representatives who are responsible to ensure better governance to the people,” he remarked.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eswar, V Srinivas Goud, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Aroor Ramesh, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister S Narsing Rao, Special Secretary Bhoopal Reddy, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Sridevi and others, took part in the meeting.

