KCR goes all out against Naidu

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alongwith some Congress leaders of the State, came in for sharp criticism from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for ‘mean comments and thoughtless criticism’ of irrigation projects in Telangana State.

Chandrashekhar Rao, speaking at Yedula after visiting some Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP) sites, however, made it clear that the TRS government will not be distracted by such criticism and would complete PRLIP as promised to provide irrigation to 15 lakh to 20 lakh acres through the project.

“Chandrababu Naidu has been speaking about irrigation projects and efforts of AP and Telangana to link Godavari and Krishna rivers as something that cannot be done. His words carry a mean streak. The problem is that people like him believe that everyone else is like him and think similarly,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Slams attitude

“All he did was pick quarrels with neighbouring States. For instance, on Babli (project), he got into a row with Maharashtra but the end result was zero. The ‘basti mein sawal’ attitude, running to courts, does not achieve anything,” the Chief Minister said.

“On the other hand, the current AP Chief Minister (Y S Jaganmohan Reddy) and I are working together to explore how Godavari can be linked with Krishna. When AP came up with the proposal, we welcomed it and officials have been discussing the options on how to go about it. We may have a final plan by our next meeting,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao, stressing on cooperation with other States, pointed out that it was through discussions with Maharashtra that Telangana paved the way for the Kaleshwaram project and the use of 570 TMCft of water from Godavari river.

Turns tables on Cong

Taking aim at Congress leaders, Chandrashekhar Rao said they lacked geographical or hydrological awareness or understanding and were now talking about Pranahita river. “It is the Congress and former rulers of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh who are responsible for turning Palamur region into a parched area. They turned it into the ‘migration capital’ and made north Telangana dry. They are the ones responsible for our State having 24 lakh agricultural pumpsets, the highest number in the country,” he said. These farmers, he added, spent anywhere from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh each to drill borewells and had to go as deep as 900 feet in search of water and even then, were not always successful.

The TRS Government, he said, fully intends to keep its promises to the farmers of the State and will continue providing free power and irrigation till they become financially self-sufficient over the next few years. “We did not make our promises for votes. Whatever we said, we did so with full knowledge and understanding of our undertakings and when needed, we sought assistance from experts,” he said.

