KCR, Governor discuss Covid situation in State

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and briefed her about the measures being taken by the State government to contain the spread of Covid in the State. They discussed further action to be initiated to control the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister explained the efforts of the State government to contain the virus since the nation-wide lockdown was announced. He is learnt to have informed the Governor that the State government was taking all steps to ensure that no poor or underprivileged sections suffer with an empty stomach in the State by providing 12 kg rice per person and Rs 1,500 for 87.58 lakh white ration card holders. He is also said to have explained how the State government set an example for other States by supplying 12 kg rice and Rs 500 per person to migrant labourers.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister to Raj Bhavan.

