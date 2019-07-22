KCR govt. to start Telangana Health Profile project in Chintamadaka

By | Published: 2:29 pm

Chintamadaka: This village, where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was born, will be the first where the State Government will begin the Telangana Health Profile project, a comprehensive health evaluation of every individual.

Amidst a festive atmosphere in the village, Chandrasekhar Rao who announced a series of measures for welfare of the people of not just this village but some others that were part of his childhood and youth, he said after health checks are completed, any treatment required to anyone in the village, will be arranged for by the government at its cost.

Chandrasekhar Rao, as part of his day-long stay at his native village, joined the villagers and his childhood friends at a community lunch later.

At the meeting itself, the Chief Minister said every family in Chintamadaka will be eligible to seek benefits totaling up to Rs 10 lakh each and the funds can be used for any income generating enterprise.

“You can start one, two or three activities. Just make sure you consult the elders and those experienced to make sure your investments yield results. Whatever that you choose to do, the district administration will deliver,” he said.

Chandrasekhar Rao said in addition to works in the village announced on Monday by him, the district collector will have access to Rs 50 crore that will be used exclusively for the village.