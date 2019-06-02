KCR hails Telangana’s diverse culture

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said the Telangana society respects plurality and multiplicity due to its diverse culture. “People from different religions and communities coexist in harmony, besides safeguarding their existence with a give-and-take approach,” he said.

He said the Telangana government was safeguarding the value of inheritance, while adopting universal communal harmony reflecting the Telangana culture. “The tradition of harmonious culture that is in existence in Telangana was described by Mahatma Gandhi as the Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb. Festivals such as Bathukamma, Bonalu, Ramzan and Christmas were identified as State festivals, and are performed officially,” the Chief Minister said while participating in the State Formation Day celebrations at Public Gardens here.

He pointed out that during different festivities free clothes were distributed to the poor. As part of reforms, priests of temples and imams/mauzams of masjids were paid their salaries on behalf of the State government. Further symbolising the outstanding cultural background of different castes and communities and also as platforms of social development, the government was constructing self-esteem buildings for different religions and communities in Hyderabad.

Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes were being offered to brides from majority communities. They were also being presented with Rs 1,00,116. “Education is provided as per international standards to the oppressed and vulnerable classes through the establishment of 608 new residential schools in the State,” he said.

On the healthcare front, he said people from all sections were benefitting from schemes such as KCR Kits and Kanti Velugu. He said the government would soon launch another scheme for the prevention of dental, ear, nose and throat problems, besides making efforts to conduct comprehensive diagnostic tests to develop the Telangana health profile.

To strengthen the rural economy, the Chief Minister said the State government was promoting traditional occupations through schemes such as sheep distribution, cattle distribution, fish seedlings, subsidised raw materials for weavers, modernisation of saloons, washing machines and dhobi ghats, toddy compounds and subsidised loans, to name a few.

Chandrashekhar Rao urged people to plants saplings on a large scale under the Telangana ku Haritha Haaram programme to achieve Haritha Telangana (Green Telangana). “An evergreen, pleasant and temperate Telangana shall come into being,” he wished.