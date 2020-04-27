KCR hoists party flag marking 20th Foundation Day celebrations of TRS

By | Published: 10:18 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao hoisted the party flag at the party State headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Monday morning, marking the 20th Foundation Day of the TRS. With only a handful of senior party leaders attending the ceremony, the event was sans any fanfare.

Chandrashekhar Rao arrived at the party headquarters along with senior leaders and garlanded the statues of Telangana Talli followed by TRS ideologue Prof Jayashankar. Later, he hoisted the party flag duly following the lockdown norms including social distancing. After briefly interacting with the party senior leaders, he left for Pragathi Bhavan to participate in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing lockdown.

Also read TRS Foundation Day celebrations must be a low key affair: CM KCR

Though the party leadership planned to celebrate its two decades of existence in a grand manner, the Chief Minister suggested to keep celebrations as a low-key affair in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown. The party cadre were instructed to hoist the party flags at their respective places duly following the lockdown norms and strictly avoiding any large gathering. He had announced that grand celebrations of TRS Foundation Day at a later date after overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the call given by TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, the party leaders have planned blood donation camps and also social service activities across the State to mark the TRS Foundation Day celebrations. Many TRS leaders including KT Rama Rao, Minister T Harish Rao, former MP K Kavitha and others took to social media to share photos from the statehood movement and recalled the sacrifices of the martyrs to achieve the party’s sole objective of separate statehood.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .