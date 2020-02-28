KCR holds marathon meet on budget

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday discussed the financial policy that the State should adopt while preparing the roadmap for the upcoming 2020-21 State Budget given the economic slowdown the country was facing.

In a 12-hour marathon high level meeting that began at 11.30 am at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister discussed various aspects of the budget, the policy to be adopted, priority to be given to budgetary allocation for government programmes and welfare schemes as also exploring various avenues to increase State revenues, among other things.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief secretary, Finance, Ramakrishna Rao, Secretary Finance, Ronald Rose, Chief Minister’s chief advisor S Narsing Rao, Financial advisor G R Reddy and other top CMO officials.

