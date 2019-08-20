KCR holds marathon meet with Collectors in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: A marathon meeting of District Collectors with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that began around noon on Tuesday, continued late into the evening here at Pragati Bhavan.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had called for the meeting to seek views of the District Collectors’ on the proposed Revenue Act, issues relating to land administration and a slew of other subjects.

The Chief Minister had asked the District Collectors to come prepared with their views on the proposed legislation and give suggestions given their experience in handling matters related to the Revenue Department at the ground level.

In addition to the proposed legislation, the meeting was also scheduled to discuss implementation of the recently enacted Panchayat Raj and Municipalities Acts.

Also expected to be discussed in detail were the preparations for a proposed 60-day action plan for towns and villages in the State aimed at ensuring cleanliness and hygiene.

The action plan also envisages a week dedicated to solving electricity supply related issues, including repairs to poles, low hanging power cables, estimating power required for street lighting among other things.

Tuesday’s conference was also attended by members of the State Cabinet, Chief Advisor to the Government Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, senior officials from different departments and Collectors from the 33 districts in the State. Senior officials from the Chief Minister’s Office were also at the conference.

The meeting was expected to go on late into night and was likely to be continued on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter