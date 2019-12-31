KCR honours promise to Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:43 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The erstwhile Karimnagar district is all set to witness a major transformation from a drought-hit area to a land of green agricultural fields. With the completion of the link between Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and Mid Manair or Sri Raja Rajeshwara (SRR) reservoir, nearly 90 tmc water will be available for farmers to cultivate two crops a year, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

To witness the SRR project brimming to capacity for the first time, the Chief Minister, alongwith Ministers Etela Rajender, A Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eeshwar and Gangula Kamalakar visited the project site on Monday.

Expressing happiness over realising his promise to people of erstwhile Karimnagar district during a public meeting in April 2001, the Chief Minister recalled that due to decades of neglect by the successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh, farmers of erstwhile Karimnagar district were forced to commit suicide or migrate to Gulf countries for their livelihood. “From the days when the District Collector had slogans inscribed on the walls requesting farmers not to commit suicide, we have now succeeded in providing irrigation facility to most parts of agricultural lands in erstwhile Karimnagar district. The government is committed to provide water to even tail-end farmers, if any areas are not receiving water,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons after his visit to Mid Manair reservoir, Chandrashekhar Rao said on successful operation of the reservoir, the government was able to lift about 50-60 tmc water from Godavari River without depending on Sri Ram Sagar Project and filled Mid Manair and Lower Manair Dams to their full capacity. He stated that about 90 tmc water will be available for net utilisation for the ayacut under the two reservoirs. Along with Mid Manair, Yellampally and Mallanna Sagar projects were crucial for Kaleshwaram project to facilitate water supply to various reservoirs under the project, he said.

Explaining further, the Chief Minister said both Mid Manair and Lower Manair reservoirs had a storage capacity of 50 tmc in addition to about 60 tmc water to be made available in various barrages on Godavari River in erstwhile Karimnagar district. “Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati barrages in addition to Sripada Yellampally reservoirs — together will make about 145 km stretch of Godavari River alive. Kakatiya Canal which passes for an extent of 200 km in erstwhile Karimnagar district, will have water available for at least nine months a year. Besides availability of water for 160 km long flood flow canal of SRSP under SRSP rejuvenation programme, we have filled 51 major tanks,” he added.

As the State government cleared the proposals for construction of 1,230 check dams across the State for optimum utilisation of water from rivulets and streams, Chandrashekhar Rao said about Rs 1,232 crore was sanctioned for construction of 210 check dams in erstwhile Karimnagar district over two years period. He wanted the local elected representatives to take initiative and cooperate with the officials concerned for speedy completion of these check dams.

“Tenders must be invited urgently for construction of 29 check dams on Manair River and 10 check dams on Moola Vagu with about Rs 530 crore. They should be completed by June next year and ensure that rain water does not get wasted,” he directed the officials concerned. He asserted that there will not be any political bias in sanction of funds for creating irrigation facilities for farmers of all Assembly constituencies. He said there were about 46 streams were flowing in the erstwhile Karimnagar district and their water resources will be used optimally.

Chandrashekhar Rao ridiculed the allegations of the Opposition parties in their attempts to stall the irrigation projects, especially Kaleshwaram project. He stated that he cannot argue with the Opposition leaders who do not have basic knowledge about irrigation system in the State. He said the Opposition parties tried to politicise the seepage in Mid Manair project without being aware that it was essential for any major project.

“Engineers have a provision for seepage of water in all irrigation projects, including Nagarjunagar Sagar, to examine its stability. But the Opposition parties tried to scare people stating that we were constructing the project without minimum standards,” he said. He pointed out that his statements were tweaked and twisted to suit their political agenda by the Opposition parties when he stated that Manair River will become lifeline for Karimnagar, just like what Thames is for London.

