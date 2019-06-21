KCR inaugurates Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

By | Published: 1:49 pm

Hyderabad: Ending the decades-long wait of people of Telangana State,Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Friday, in the presence of Governor ESL Narasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He formally inaugurated the Medigadda barrage of the much-awaited Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Medigadda in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. All the dignitaries performed rituals and made the offerings to Godavari River at the barrage. Jagan formally unveiled the plaque marking the barrage inauguration.

The Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha kickstarted the inauguration process of the KLIS by participating in the Kaleshwara Jalasankalpa Mahotsava Yagam being performed at Medigadda. In traditional attire, he made offerings and participated in the rituals. After duly placing the deity of Mother Godavari, the seers of Sringeri Peetham and Vedic priests performed rituals amidst chanting of hymns at different homagundams in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao and his wife Shobha. The couple dedicated the project to farmers of Telangana State.

Chandrashekhar Rao took the dignitaries around the Medigadda barrage and also explained the salient features of the KLIS during a photo exhibition at the venue as well as watched a special documentary on the project. Fadnavis left for Maharashtra due to prior engagements, while the remaining dignitaries were flown down to Kannepalli pumphouse.

Governor ESL Narasimhan formally inaugurated the pumphouse and Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled the plaque marking inauguration of the pumphouse in the presence of Jagan. They took part in the Poornahuti of the yagam at Kannepalli pump house and offered special prayers to Godavari River. Later, they went around the pumphouse as the Chief Minister explained the importance of the pumphouse to the visiting dignitaries.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Medigadda venue as per the schedule in a special helicopter from Vijayawada and was welcomed by Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on arrival. Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too arrived at Begumpet airport and was welcomed by Ministers A Indra Karan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud along with Chief Secretary SK Joshi and other officials. Later, Governor ESL Narasimhan along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis and others were flown down to Medigadda in a special helicopter.

Simultaneously, Ministers Koppula Eeshwar and S Niranjan Reddy performed special pujas to Godavari River at Sundilla and Annaram barrages. They were accompanied by the local legislators and people’s representatives.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter