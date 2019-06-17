KCR inaugurates MLA quarters in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:41 pm 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the new residential complex for legislators at Hyderguda in the city on Monday.

He was accompanied by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers, legislators and officials. The inauguration was preceded by a yagam and other traditional poojas by Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

The sprawling complex, spread over 4.26 acres, has 120 residential flats for legislators besides 120 servant and 36 staff quarters. The 12-storeyed buildings are spread across five blocks, with flats in all the floors except the ground floor, where 23 meeting halls were constructed for the MLAs to meet their constituents.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the pending works followed by the allocation of quarters to legislators. In addition to the apartments for the legislators, the complex has separate blocks, accommodating servant and staff quarters and a dedicated residential facility for the security personnel. A commercial block was also constructed to provide necessary amenities to the legislators residing in the complex.

The MLA quarters complex was constructed at a cost of Rs 166 crore by the Roads and Buildings Department and the works were started in 2011 since the existing quarters at Adarshnagar and Hyderguda were in a dilapidated condition. There was, however, inordinate delays in executing the works. After the formation of the State, the TRS government had taken the matter seriously and cautioned the contractors against any further delays, prompting agencies concerned to complete major chunk of work recently.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Etela Rajender, G Jagadish Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, A Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eshwar and V Srinivas Goud, MLAs, MLCs and officials were present at the inaugural ceremony.

