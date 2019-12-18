KCR inspects Yadadri temple works in detail

By | Published: 12:11 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: A traditional welcome with Purnakumbham was accorded to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who arrived at Balalayam in Yadadri temple complex here on Tuesday.

Rao who arrived here around noon spent considerable amount of time going around the temple complex under construction and examined the ongoing works. He earlier offered a special puja at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple. Ministers G Jagadish Reddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLAs Gadari Kishore and G Sunitha were among those accompanying the Chief Minister.

Also read Focus on final touches: CM tells YTDA

The Chief Minister examined the works of main temple in detail for over 75 minutes and made several suggestions to the sculptors. The temple architect Anand Sai and YTDA vice chairman Kishan Rao explained to the Chief Minister about the status of the works. The Chief Minister examined every part in the main temple.

Sources said the Chief Minister enquired from the officials whether there was any damage to the temple town due to recent works. He expressed displeasure over the collapse of the retaining wall of road to the presidential suite, which was under construction on another hillock near the hill shrine. The officials reportedly told the Chief Minister that the contractor of the works was changed after the incident.

The Chief Minister has also examined the works of Shivalayam on Yadadri hill shrine and the works of road laying around the hill shrine for ‘giri pradakshans” of the devotees. He inspected the place where the proposed maha sudarshana yagam is to be held near the hillock where presidential suite is being built. Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials of YTDA and other department to review matters pertaining to temple town development and arrangements for maha sudarshana yagam.

Temple Executive Officer N Geetha, Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy and district Collector Anitha Ramachandran were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter