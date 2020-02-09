KCR instructs CS to take up development of Mahankali temple, Afzalgunj mosque

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take up development of Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza and also Afzalgunj mosque at a cost of Rs 10 crore and Rs 3 crore respectively. He took the decision following a representation submitted by Chandrayangutta MLA and AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi who called on the former at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday.

In his representation, Akbaruddin Owaisi said despite its popularity among devotees especially during Bonalu festival, the temple was facing severe problems due to lack of amenities and sought the State government to provide necessary land and develop amenities for devotees. He reminded that the annual Bonalu festivities held in the temple, have become popular across the world, but due to lack of adequate space, the temple campus could not be developed which in turn was causing many problems to the devotees.

“Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple has more than a 100 years history. But the temple complex is instituted in a 100 square yards area. Due to the narrow space, it is causing immense problems to lakhs of the devotees visiting the temple. There is a need to develop the temple,” Akbaruddin Owaisi said. He proposed for development of the temple with an expenditure of Rs 10 crore and also wanted the State government to compensate owners of properties which need to be demolished for road expansion in the area. He had sought 800 sq.yards land at Fareed Market to compensate owners of properties which will be demolished.

Akbaruddin also requested the Chief Minister to sanction Rs 3 crore for the renovation and repairs to the Afzalgunj Masjid. He said several Muslims offer prayers here and due to lack of repairs, they too are facing inconvenience while offering prayers at this Masjid. The Chief Minister responded positively and directed the officials concerned for necessary action.

