KCR instructs officials to study feasibility of Gummadidala LIS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials of the Chief Minister’s Office to prepare a comprehensive report on the feasibility of Gummadidala Lift Irrigation Scheme on Sangareddy canal from Kondapochamma Sagar at the earliest.

He was responding to requests from people of Medchal district, led by TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, for construction of the Gummadidala project and irrigation facility to 25,000 acres.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, Rajashekhar Reddy said the project had been proposed for construction on the Sangareddy canal and pump water from Kondapochamma Sagar. About 25,000 acres in eight mandals of Manoharabad, Mulugu, Medchal, Shivampet, Hathnura, Jinnaram, Ameenpur and Gummadidala will benefit from the proposed project.

He said about 164 water bodies in 50 villages can be supplied with Godavari river water from Kaleshwaram project, which will also end the drinking water woes of locals especially in Medchal and Narsapur towns. He thanked the Chief Minister for responding positively to his request.

