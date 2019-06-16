KCR invited for all party meeting

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has been invited for the all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 in New Delhi. However, the Chief Minister is yet to respond to the invitation as it remains unclear if he will attend the meeting due to prior engagements. He is reportedly busy with the arrangements for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on June 21 and is also scheduled to chair the TRS executive committee meeting on June 19. Chandrashekhar Rao also did not participate in the Niti Aayog meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday because of his commitments.

Extending the invitation on Sunday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi requested Chandrashekhar Rao to attend the meeting personally as several issues of national importance were to be discussed along with the presidents of all political parties in the country to obtain their views.

The meeting will primarily focus on the proposed one nation-one election, improving the productivity of Parliament, development of aspirational districts, building a new India in the 75th year of Independence and also celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. Chandrashekhar Rao was also requested to address the meeting on any other important issue of national interest.

