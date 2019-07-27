KCR invited to speak at HT-Mint Asia Leadership Summit

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been invited for the Hindustan Times-Mint Asia Leadership Summit at Singapore on September 6, 2019. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, HT Media Limited Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia invited him to participate in the summit as a distinguished speaker at the second edition of the Summit in Singapore.

The media group launched its summit in 2003 as part of its mission to enhance the level of discussion on pressing issues facing India, its neighbours and the world. According Bhartia, the last 16 Summits have been outstanding successes and have had speakers of eminence including President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush, The Dalai Lama, and British Prime Ministers David Cameron and Gordon Brown.

This year’s Summit is an effort to bring together leaders from Asia t discuss and ideate a road map for the region and shed light on the rising role of ‘Asia in the New Global Context’, which is the theme for this year’s meet, according to a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter