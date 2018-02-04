KCR invites NGOs to participate in free spectacle distribution

By | Published: 10:37 pm 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed the officials to prepare guidelines for conducting the proposed eye tests to people in villages and distribution of spectacles free of cost.

He wanted active participation of non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and others to participate in the programme for its success.

Reviewing the preparations, the Chief Minister instructed Medical and Health Minister C Laxma Reddy, Chief secretary SK Joshi, and officials of Medical and Health department to prepare an action plan for completing the entire programme within three months.

Free spectacles will be distributed after the eye tests are conducted at the medical camp. He also instructed the medical and health officials to launch a campaign on the medical and health issues as well as preventive measures on behalf of the government.

Rao also reviewed the progress of printing of the new passbooks, setting up of the website Dharani with Revenue and IT officials. He instructed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all pending work as per schedule in the wake of proposed distribution of new passbooks across the State on March 11.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, KT Rama Rao, G Jagadeeshwar Reddy, C Laxma Reddy, MPs Sitaram Naik, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Malla Reddy, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Special Chief Secretary for Revenue Rajesh Tiwari, Principal Secretary for Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Panchayat Raj secretary Vikas Raj, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Neetu Prasad, Land Records Special Officer Vakati Karuna, IT CEO Venkateswar Rao, CMO Officials S Narsing Rao, Shanti Kumari, and Smita Sabharwal, attended the meeting.