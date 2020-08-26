‘KCR Island’, the next big tourist hotspot

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:42 am

Karimnagar: A hillock made of natural rock formations in the middle of a massive reservoir overlooking a dam, a half-kilometre cable suspension bridge nearby with manicured gardens and tall trees dotting the landscape and all facilities including stay and restaurants made available on the hillock! What more can one ask for an exciting weekend getaway or even to hold private or corporate functions.

This is a dream taking shape at the Lower Manair Dam with the ‘KCR Island’ as the centre of attraction. The dam, island, suspension bridge and other attractions are within earshot distance of Karimnagar, and these developments, which have gained momentum in the past few months, are expected to change the face of the town.

The Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, which has taken up the development of ‘KCR Island’ under the Karimnagar City Renovation Programme, is leaving no stone unturned to exploit the abundant natural resources created by the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

“A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to the State government, and once it is approved, tenders will be invited. We expect the works on the island to start soon,” BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar told Telangana Today.

The Minister, stating that the island project was part of several initiatives to ensure that Karimnagar emerges as a major tourism destination in the State, said the decision to develop ‘KCR Island’ was taken since water would be available all through the year, thanks to the prestigious KLIS.

The ‘KCR Island’ project would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, and the Tourism Department has already given its nod to take up the first phase of works at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The KMC has already allocated Rs 3 crore for the project from the Rs 100 crore sanctioned for the corporation by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The hillock, Mysammagutta, on the island in the middle of LMD has been identified for development under the project. The project design works were given to a Bengaluru-based architecture firm, and company representatives have already visited the spot and approved it.

The amenities will include an entrance lobby, glassed banquet hall, meditation hub, five premium suites, 18 bamboo cottages with Indonesian architecture, a floating restaurant with capacity to seat 40 persons, floating bridges for candlelight dinners and cocktail parties, premium suites on the hillock, separate swimming pools for children and adults, two elevated bridges, among other attractions, have been planned in the project.

Kamalakar, who represents Karimnagar Assembly constituency, is likely to visit the spot in a day or two and discuss project details with the officials.

Simultaneously, development of River Manair is being taken up under the Manair Riverfront Programme at a cost of Rs 551 crore, and the Chief Minister has already allocated Rs 350 crore in the budget for the project. Work on the cable-stayed bridge is also nearing completion and is set to be inaugurated soon.

Apart from the recreational front, on the business front, Karimnagar recently added the IT Tower that was recently inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, signaling the emergence of the town as an IT destination. With such major developmental and recreational initiatives taken up and implemented, the district administration and local leadership are gung-ho about the future of the district.

In the words of Kamalakar, KCR Island will be the crowning glory for the town.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .