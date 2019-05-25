KCR, Jagan agree to have friendly ties

By | Published: 1:10 am 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the Telangana government’s resolve was to maintain cordial relations with all its neighbouring States and a similar approach will be extended to Andhra Pradesh as well. He said that both States can prosper in all sectors if they effectively use the waters of Godavari and Krishna rivers.

In their first-ever personal meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to convene a meeting of officers of both the States to discuss issues of mutual interest and resolve any pending issues for benefit of both the States.

Jagan Mohan Reddy who won the recent Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and was elected as YSRCP Legislature Party leader, called on Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday evening. He was accompanied by his wife Bharathi, MPs Vijaya Sai Reddy and P Mithun Reddy.

KCR to attend swearing-in

On the occasion, he extended an invitation to the Chief Minister for the former’s swearing-in ceremony to be held in Vijayawada on May 30. The latter is learnt to have accepted the invitation and is expected to fly down to Vijayawada on May 29.

On his arrival at Pragathi Bhavan, Jagan Mohan Reddy received a grand welcome from Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao along with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, the State Cabinet members, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, MPs and MLAs.

He gave a warm hug to Jagan wishing him on the latter’s victory and felicitated him with a Pochampally Ikkat shawl and a Veena memento of silver filigree from Karimnagar. He also shared his happiness by offering sweets to Jagan and introduced the State Cabinet Ministers and others. The Chief Minister’s wife Shobha Rao and KT Rama Rao’s wife Shailima welcomed Jagan’s wife Bharathi.

An interesting discussion ensued between the two leaders who agreed to maintain friendly relations between both the States and also cooperate with each other in taking up issues benefiting Telugu people with the Central government.

Maha example cited

Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the TRS government always wanted to maintain friendly relations with the neighbouring States. He pointed out that he personally visited Maharashtra and met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve long pending water disputes between erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

“I proposed to resolve the water disputes by making minor adjustments such that both the States can be benefited. As a result, the Maharashtra government came forward to cooperate and enabled Telangana State to execute Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects. We intend to maintain similar relations with Andhra Pradesh for the benefit of both the Telugu States,” he said.

Further, the Chief Minister explained that about 3,500 tmc water from River Godavari was being wastefully discharged into the sea every year where Telangana State can make use of a maximum extent of 800 tmc. He felt that Andhra Pradesh can make optimum use of the remaining water resources. He also suggested to Jagan to divert Godavari River water through gravity through Prakasam Barrage to Somasila project. “Through addition to just two lift irrigation projects, the entire Rayalaseema can be converted into fertile land,” he added.

Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Eatela Rajender, A Indra Karan Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud, CH Malla Reddy, Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Parliamentary Party Leader K Keshava Rao, Santosh Kumar, MP, former MPs B Vinod Kumar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy and others joined the Chief Minister in welcoming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

