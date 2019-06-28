KCR, Jagan begin talks on river water sharing

By | Published: 12:23 pm 3:06 pm

Hyderabad: The much-awaited meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy commenced at Pragathi Bhavan at 11.30 am on Friday. Chandrashekhar Rao extended a grand welcome to Jagan Mohan Reddy upon the latter’s arrival at around 11.15 am.

After exchanging pleasantries, both the Chief Ministers introduced the Ministers and officials from their respective States to each other. The meeting began with Chandrashekhar Rao giving a detailed presentation on the issues pertaining to river water sharing between both the States including available water, its current usage and need to construct more projects for effective utilisation of water. The meeting will primarily focus on river water sharing and issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act among others. Both the Chief Ministers are keen to find solutions to long pending issues between both the Telugu-speaking States.

Chandrashekhar Rao led a team of Telangana Ministers and officials including Ministers Eetala Rajender, S Niranjan Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, TRS Parliamentary Party chairman K Keshava Rao, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, TSGenco and TSTransco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao, advisor Tankasala Ashok, senior IAS officers S Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Rao and other officials from irrigation and finance departments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Ministers and officials including Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, B Rajendranath, Kurasala Kannababu, Perni Venktramaiah (Nani), Chief Advisor Ajay Kallam, Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, senior IAS officers Adityanath Das, SS Rawat, N Srikanth, L Prem Chandra Reddy, K Dhanunjay Reddy and other officials of irrigation and finance department among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter