KCR, Jagan discuss inter-linking of rivers

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday discussed inter-linking of Godavari and Krishna rivers for optimum usage of available water between the two Telugu States. They are also learnt to have discussed measures to mutually resolve inter-State river water sharing issues, especially with regard to Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects.

The meeting is said to have been an extension of their previous meetings on June 28 and August 1 this year when Chandrashekhar Rao and Jaganmohan Reddy had an in-principle agreement to make optimum use of available water resources in both the States.

Jaganmohan Reddy arrived at Pragathi Bhavan at around 5 pm with Chandrashekhar Rao extending a warm welcome. The former extended an invitation to Rao to attend the Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirumala commencing September 28. Later, the two are said to have discussed proposals prepared by officials from both the States to lift water from Godavari to Krishna, aimed at providing water to erstwhile Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts in Telangana and Rayalaseema region in AP.

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MP J Santosh Kumar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, and officials from the Telangana government, attended the meeting. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was accompanied by MPs Mithun Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .