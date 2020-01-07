KCR, Jagan likely to meet in Hyderabad on Jan 13

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy are likely to meet in Hyderabad on January 13. They are expected to discuss river water sharing, especially diversion of Godavari water to Krishna Basin and other contentious issues between the sibling States.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two Chief Ministers since Jaganmohan Reddy assumed the Chief Minister’s office in June last. Their last meeting was held in Hyderabad in September. During all the three previous meetings held in June, August and September in 2019, the two focused on sharing of river water and discussed ways and means to put it to optimum use between the two Telugu States.

The January 13 meeting gains significance as it comes ahead of Sankranti. While there is no official confirmation about the agenda, sources said the diversion of Godavari water to Krishna Basin would be a key issue besides sharing of river water. “Officials and engineers from both the States had already submitted a few proposals which are likely to be discussed at the meeting. Issues pertaining to enhancement of drawing capacity at Pothireddypadu Head Regulator might also come up for discussion,” the sources said.

It is learnt that the AP government was keen on diverting Godavari water from Polavaram to Banakacherla Head Regulator in Kurnool and then to Rayalaseema. Similarly, the Telangana government was planning to draw water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and divert it to Nagarjuna Sagar Project via Mid Manair reservoir and Musi river. However, the two State governments are yet to discuss their plans to come up with a final solution.

Besides river water sharing, issues pertaining to division of assets and liabilities, including employees, between the sibling States are likely to be resolved during the meeting. Both the Chief Ministers are also expected to discuss national politics, including Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizenship, among other issues.

