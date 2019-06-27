KCR, Jagan to meet on Friday; water issues top agenda

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Hundreds of TRS workers gathered outside Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters in Banjara Hills on Thursday afternoon, were in for a pleasant surprise. As they waited to enter the TRS office, a convoy of vehicles happened to pass by with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in one of the vehicles, on his way to his residence in Jubilee Hills.

As people from the gathered crowd noticed Jaganmohan Reddy and waved to him, he greeted them back from his vehicle as his official convoy slowly made its way past Telangana Bhavan. Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday where the two leaders are expected to discuss various important issues concerning both the States.

Among the issues expected to figure during Friday’s meeting between the two Chief Ministers, who have already resolved to sort out any issue between the two States amicably through dialogue and discussion, is one pertaining to sharing of water in Krishna and Godavari rivers.

The Telangana Chief Minister is learnt to have instructed irrigation department officials to submit a report on how the two States can best utilise Godavari water. The details of the report are expected to be discussed by the two leaders.

Also on the cards is a possible discussion on new projects on the two rivers and their tributaries to make optimum use of the water for different purposes and the potential for diverting excess water from Godavari to Krishna river via Srisailam dam.

In addition to river water related issues, the two Chief Ministers are expected to devote part of their meeting to discuss unresolved issues between the two States arising out of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, particularly division of Rs 1.97 lakh crore worth of assets related to government companies, corporations and other institutions, listed under Schedules IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Friday’s meeting of the Chief Ministers is expected to be followed by one between Chief Secretaries of the two States for follow-up action on decisions taken by Chandrashekhar Rao and Jaganmohan Reddy at the meeting.

