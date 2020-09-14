KCR Kits a hit with women: Etela Rajender

Replying to MLAs queries on KCR Kits during Question Hour in the State Assembly, the Minister said that institutional deliveries in Government hospitals increased after introduction of KCR Kits.

Hyderabad: As many as 11,91,275 women had so far benefitted under the KCR Kits scheme in the State, Health Minister Etela Rajender said here on Monday.

Replying to MLAs queries on KCR Kits during Question Hour in the State Assembly, the Minister said that institutional deliveries in Government hospitals increased after introduction of KCR Kits that comprises a baby mattress, baby soap, oil, talcum powder, mosquito net, toys, napkins, diapers, two pairs of clothes, and two handloom sarees for the mother.

Each kit is given free of cost to new mothers. Keeping in view the increasing needs of patients, the government has taken various measures to ensure proper treatment to patients, he said.

To a question on Covid-19 tests conducted on mother and child after delivery as per protocol, the Minister said the Health department was conducting all tests for all mothers and new born babies.

At Gandhi hospital, both mother and child are discharged only after conducting the test, Rajender said, adding no decision has been taken on upgradation of new hospitals. He, however, pointed out that various steps were being taken to run the existing hospitals effectively and efficiently.

Rajender said specialist doctors, gynaecologists and other staff were appointed at hospitals. The government had already constructed nine Maternal and Child Health (MCH) hospitals at a cost of Rs.402 crore and efforts were on to complete 13 more such facilities soon.

According to the Minister, for every one lakh women in India, 113 women die during delivery in the country. But in Telangana, it was only 63 now.

