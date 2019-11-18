KCR Kits continues to set records

By | Published: 12:34 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The showpiece initiative of Telangana State government to improve mother and child care facilities and deliveries in government hospitals continues to break new ground and create records. Since its inception in June 2017, under the KCR Kits scheme, the government hospitals in the State so far have conducted a record 7.5 lakh deliveries.

In the last 28 months, a staggering 18 lakh pregnant women have registered themselves with KCR Kits scheme and have showed interest in undergoing delivery at government hospitals. Within the same period, the health authorities have managed to distribute close to 6 lakh KCR Kits to pregnant women.

While acknowledging niggling delays in release of funds directly to the bank accounts of pregnant women, health officials said the response for the scheme has been overwhelming. The financial benefit for pregnant women under the scheme has already touched Rs 600 crore.

Impact on ANC check-ups, immunisation

There have been improvements in vital healthcare parameters at multiple levels. The scheme has not only led to an increase in the number of deliveries in government hospitals but also has improved regular Antenatal (ANC) check-ups and even immunisation.

To avail the financial benefits, pregnant women must undergo regular ANC check-ups before delivering the baby and also attend the all-important immunisation sessions after delivery. As a result, the percentage of immunisation (both private and State-run hospitals) in the first three and half months and nine months of birth now hovers over between 90 per cent and 95 per cent. Needless to say, the scheme has fuelled admission of pregnant women to State-run hospitals.

Since 2017, according to the figures available with the State health officials, total number of deliveries was roughly 12 lakh out of which 7.5 lakh pregnancies were taken-up at State-run healthcare institutions while the rest where done in private establishments.

Financial benefits:

So far, the health authorities have released funds worth over Rs 600 crore to the individual bank accounts of pregnant women under the scheme. Financial benefits of Rs.13,000 for girl child and Rs.12,000 for male child are released to women in five-different stages during pregnancy.

