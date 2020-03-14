KCR Kits improved institutional deliveries: Etela

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: Deliveries at government hospitals increased from 30 per cent to 51 per cent after the launch of KCR Kit scheme in the State, while Telangana State achieved 96 per cent institutional deliveries. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender said about 6.47 lakh families benefited under KCR Kit scheme till the end of February this year where the State government spent about Rs 826.5 crore.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on Saturday, the Health Minister said to handle the increasing number of institutional deliveries in the government hospitals, about 305 labour rooms were renovated or upgraded at an expenditure of Rs 28.46 crore. Around 39 new Mother and Child Hospitals were sanctioned with a budget outlay of Rs 640.35 crore and staff including specialist doctors were recruited in a large number.

“Following implementation of the scheme, 89 facilities/hospitals secured National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification from the Central government for maintaining high quality standards, while 13 facilities received national certification under Laqshya programme by the Union government aimed to reduce preventable maternal and new born mortality,” Rajender said. Another 225 facilities were awarded under Kayakalp programme aimed to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.