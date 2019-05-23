KCR, KTR congratulate Modi, Jagan on landslide victories

By | Published: 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the landslide victory of the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. Chandrashekhar Rao hoped that under the leadership of Modi, the country progresses further and marches ahead, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Chief Minister also expressed his happiness on the YSR Congress Party’s victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He called Jagan Mohan Reddy and congratulated him. He hoped that the neighbouring State would prosper under the leadership of Jagan and the relationship between the two States would improve further.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao also extended greetings to Modi and Jagan. In a tweet, Rama Rao stated that people of India gave a decisive mandate to BJP. “Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and BJP president Amit Shah Ji on leading NDA to a comprehensive victory,” he said.

On Jagan’s victory, Rama Rao said the latter’s hardwork has paid off in the form of overwhelming blessing of people. “Wishing you the very best in governing our sister state of Andhra Pradesh,” he added.