KCR to lay stone for new Secretariat on Thursday

Hyderabad: Arrangements are in place for laying the foundation stone for the new Secretariat building and the Legislature Complex as scheduled on Thursday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Secretariat building around 11 am. The ‘bhumi puja’ for the apex administrative complex will be performed next to the D Block.

Later, he will lay the foundation stone for the new integrated Legislative Assembly complex at Erramanzil around 12 noon. All his Cabinet colleagues will take part in the ‘bhumi puja’ that marks the foundation stone laying at both the places. Other elected representatives including MPs, MLAs and MLCs have also been extended invitation by the GAD.

The Chief Minister will host lunch to all the participants at Pragati Bhavan at 1 pm. The Cabinet sub-committee constituted with the Minister for Roads and Buildings V Prashant Reddy, Minister for Welfare Koppula Easwar and Minister for Prohibition Srinivas Goud will make its recommendations on the design and architecture of the two building after meeting the Chief Minister by the weekend.

The new Secretariat would come up in about four lakh square feet area and it is expected to cost around Rs 400 crore. The proposed new Legislature (Assembly) complex will house the Assembly, Council Halls, Central Halls, and is expected to cost around Rs 100 crore. The decks were cleared for construction of the Secretariat building with the new government in Andhra Pradesh handing over the four blocks which were under its control last week. The State government is in the process of identifying office space for accommodating staff during the construction of a new secretariat complex.

