KCR likely to attend Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to attend the prestigious biennial tribal jatara at Medaram on February 2.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be chief guest for the occasion.

Though official information is yet to come in this regard, sources said Chandrashekhar Rao would participate in the jatara for the first time as Chief Minister.

This is the second time after formation of Telangana State that the festival is being held. The State government which released Rs 80 crore for Asia’s largest tribal jatara in 2016 has increased the allocation to Rs 120 crore this time.

The government has also requested the Central government to declare Medaram jatara as a national festival.