Haritha Haram: KCR likely to plant Mahua sapling in Narsapur forest

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Medak: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to plant an Ippa or Mahua (Madhuca Indica and Mentha Longifolia) tree in Narsapur Forest area in Medak district to mark the launch of the sixth phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haram (TKHH) on June 25.

The Chief Minister chose to plant Kadamba (Neplamarckia Cadamba) tree to launch all the previous editions of TKHH.

Chandrashekhar Rao always emphasises on the importance of conservation of plant diversity in forests by planting different varieties of saplings that also help in controlling the monkey menace. However, forest department officials, busy in making arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, told Telangana Today they could not find a well-grown Mahua sapling in the nurseries. The officials were scouting around all the nurseries to find a mahua sapling that is at least five to six feet in height.

Chandrashekar Rao may decide to plant Kadamba sapling if the forest department officials fail to find a well-grown Ippa sapling.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .