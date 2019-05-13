KCR meets Stalin, bats for Federal Front

By | Published: 12:58 am 1:30 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday met DMK president MK Stalin in Chennai to discuss possible strategies to form a non-BJP, non-Congress, performance-oriented government for the country.

The Telangana Chief Minister, key proponent of the Federal Front wherein regional parties will play a strong and decisive role in the formation of a government at the Centre, met Stalin for more than an hour at the latter’s Alwarpet residence in Chennai. The meeting between the two leaders was also attended by TRS MPs B Vinod Kumar and J Santosh Kumar and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s TR Baalu and Dorai Murugan.

Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have discussed the role regional parties can play at the Centre, particularly with the BJP and Congress not expected to be in a position to muster the numbers they need to form a government on their own. The Chief Minister has been working over the past year to impress upon leaders of various regional parties that it was time for them to take charge of the direction and development of the country and the States by playing a leading role at the Centre as a unified force.

Series of meetings

Over the past few months, Chandrashekhar Rao had met leaders such as Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav to discuss the Federal Front idea.

Last week, Chandrashekhar Rao met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvanthapuram, a meeting that led to Vijayan calling it ‘significant’ and supported the prospects of a non-BJP, non-Congress led government at the Centre.

Vijayan told the media a day after last week’s meeting with Chandrashekhar Rao that he agreed with the Telangana Chief Minister’s view that regional parties are set to play a prominent role at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

Regional players’ strength

The series of meetings Chandrashekhar Rao has had so far with other leaders is believed to be in the direction of preparing the ground for a post-election scenario wherein the regional parties are expected to find themselves in a strong position with regard to government formation. The Chief Minister’s efforts so far have been to bring all regional parties to an understanding on the need for unity so that they can not only decide the shape of the next Central government but lead the country in a direction where the Centre will respect the federal spirit of the country and allow States to make development plans based on their needs and that of the country.