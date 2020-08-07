KCR must resign if AP goes ahead with Pothyreddypadu expansion, RLIS: Uttam

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao must resign if the Andhra Pradesh government goes ahead with the expansion of Pothyreddypadu head regulator and takes up Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS). He alleged that the Chief Minister was helping AP complete the projects that would deprive Telangana of 6.3 TMC of Krishna Water.

Addressing a press conference through social media platform on Friday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the two projects being pursued by the AP government would badly hit the farmers of south Telangana and the drinking water supply in Hyderabad. He said that AP had already called for tenders for construction of RLIS with a capacity to draw about 3 TMC per day from the bottom of the reservoir and enhance the diversion capacity at Pothireddypadu to more than 80,000 cusecs.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister had spent over Rs one lakh crore to construct Kaleshwaram Project to draw just 2 TMC of water while Krishna water comes to the State free of cost through gravity. “The Chief Minister must answer as to why he is helping the AP government take away Telangana’s share in Krishna water. His silence is raising serious suspicions of a secret deal. There will be serious consequences if AP goes ahead with its plans,” he said.

Referring to the Special Leave Petition filed by the Telangana government in the Supreme Court, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged Chief Minister was trying to create new complications to help the AP government expand Pothyreddypadu head regulator and construct RLIS. ” Telangana government, in its petition, has made AP the third respondent diluting the main issue,” he said.

