KCR orders fast track court for vet murder case

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday instructed officials that the probe into the ghastly rape and murder of veterinarian should be put on fast track and the culprits should be given stringent punishment.

The Chief Minister also decided to set up a fast track court to deal with the case. Chandrashekhar Rao asked the officials concerned to take measures on the issue. He pointed out that in the minor girl murder case in Warangal, the verdict was delivered in 56 days due to the setting up of a fast track court. In the veterinarian case too, the verdict should come quickly, he said, and announced that the government would extend all the necessary help and support to members of the victim’s family.

Earlier, the Chief Minister described the incident as ghastly and expressed his deep anguish. He was upset that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes are living amidst us. He said Dr Priyanka Reddy’s murder was a gruesome and an inhuman act.

