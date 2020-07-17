KCR pats green efforts of two teachers

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has lauded the efforts of two teachers who have undertaken plantation of saplings in a big way in their educational institutions and made a point to recognise their services.

The novel acts of Assistant Professor Sadasivaiah, who teaches Botany in Government Degree College, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, and Dr Peer Mohammad Shaik, headmaster, Pathipaka High School, Dharmaram, Peddapalli, came up while the Chief Minister was reviewing education at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday. When officials mentioned their dedication in improving green cover in addition to teaching their subjects, the Chief Minister declared that the government would recognise them by specially awarding them.

The Chief Minister didn’t stop at that point and spoke with Sadasivaiah over the phone. The Chief Minister while recognising the efforts of the Assistant Professor to set up a botanical garden in Jadcherla said that the government would release funds to fulfil the wish of the teacher. “I have been told by my officers and I also saw about you on television. I admire your vision. You go ahead and continue your efforts for a botanical garden in the town. The government will help. You also help in taking up plantations on the Palamuru University premises. We are with you,” the Chief Minister said. Rao immediately ordered the release of funds to help Sadasivaiah to set up a botanical garden.

