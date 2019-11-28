KCR pays rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to noted social philosopher and reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his death anniversary on Thursday. The Chief Minister recalled the services rendered by Phule for the abolition of untouchability, casteism and the upliftment of women. He said the Telangana government was working with commitment to fulfill these ideals.

