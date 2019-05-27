KCR picks Naveen Rao for TRS MLC seat

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday finalised the name of K Naveen Rao on behalf of the party for the MLC seat under MLA quota. He will contest for the post vacated by Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao following his election as Malkajgiri MLA. Naveen Rao will file his nomination on Tuesday.

During the Parliamentary elections, Naveen Rao aspired to contest from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, but the Chief Minister could not accommodate him considering various social equations. He was promised MLC seat along with former MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy. As there is only one vacancy, the Chief Minister proposed Naveen Rao’s name for the seat and is likely to accommodate Sukhender Reddy in one of the three MLC seats that will fall vacant shortly.

Naveen Rao has been working in TRS since its formation in 2001. A resident of Kukatpally, he spent all his life in Hyderabad and is a well-known realtor. His grandfather late Ramachandra Rao served as a Minister in the State Cabinets of NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu during the TDP regime. His uncle Sudarshan Rao worked as TRS Hyderabad city president and general secretary for about 10 years.

Naveen played crucial role in the core team of TRS working president KT Rama Rao during the GHMC election in 2016 and Assembly election last December, both of which the party won.

