Extend lockdown till month end, exempt food processing units: KCR to Modi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reaffirmed the need for extension of the lockdown by at least two more weeks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with the Chief Ministers of all States on Saturday. However, he asserted the need to allow operation of food processing industry which will not only be helpful for farmers, but also will ensure smooth supply of essential commodities to people during the lockdown period.

During a four-hour video conference with the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of other States, Chandrashekhar Rao made several suggestions to be implemented as part of the united fight against COVID-19 especially with regard to agriculture, economy and people in the country.

The Chief Minister explained that effective implementation of lockdown had helped the nation to contain spreading of novel coronavirus to a large extent and extending the lockdown for two more weeks will only prove to be most effective. He thanked the Prime Minister for his support and exuded confidence that India will win its battle against the deadly disease.

Chandrashekhar Rao reminded that agriculture was lifeline for India as it was not only ensuring food for all, but was also livelihood for scores of farmers. “We are self-sufficient in terms of food production. To ensure that we continue to remain self-sufficient, the farm operations must continue and necessary support should be provided to farmers in these testing times,” he said.

As part of food processing industry, Chandrashekhar Rao insisted that the Centre make all efforts to operationalise rice mills, oil mills and other affilliated industries. He reiterated the need to link Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with agriculture for at least two months and support farmers. He pointed out that even if the government was able bear half of labour expenditure, it will help farmers in a long way.

With large scale farmer operations across the nation, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to focus on procurement of food grains. As there is no adequate godown space available, he suggested that the government clear the existing yield by providing at least three months of ration to people in advance and create necessary space for fresh yield.

