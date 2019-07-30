KCR plans Maha Sudarshana Yagam at Yadadri

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will soon conduct Maha Sudarshana Yagam at Yadadri. The Chief Minister, who called on Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swami at his ashram, discussed details of the Yagam, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Yagashala will be arranged in an area of 100 acres and will have 1,048 Homa Gundams and will see 3,000 Rithiviks with an equal number of their assistants performing the Yagam.

It was decided at the meeting to invite representatives from Vaishnava Peethams from across the world in addition to heads of various Mutts in Badrinath, Jagannath, Srirangam and Tirupati. Also among the invites will be various leaders of the Central Government, Governors, Chief Ministers and Ministers from all States, and leaders of different religions.

Chinna Jeeyar Swami and the Chief Minister also discussed the preparations required to provide facilities for lakhs of devotees who are also expected to visit Yadadri during the Yagam, the release added.

