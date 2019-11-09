KCR praised for supporting toddy tappers

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Association national chief R Krishnaiah appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his support to toddy tappers.

Association spokesperson and State working president Dasu Suresh praised Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and Special Secretary Somesh kumar for their efforts in issuing the government order extending Rs 10.9 crore to families of toddy tappers who were victims of accidental deaths.

Dasu also urged the Chief Minister to extend the Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme to other BCs such as fishermen, carpenters, shepherds, weavers and electricians who are prone to risk in their day-to-day professional activities. He also requested Chandrashekhar Rao to extend the Rs 3,000 investment support to all BC artisans and handicraft workers of Telangana.

