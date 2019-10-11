KCR promises to discuss employees’ issues

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers, Teachers, Pensioners, & Workers, Telangana State, was on Thursday assured by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that he would discuss various issues facing government workers after October 21 when the election code currently in force in the State, expires.

Chandrashekhar Rao met with the JAC representatives, including members of Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association at Pragati Bhavan where he complimented the government employees for their participation in the 30-day Palle Pragati programme.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured the employees’ organisations that he would meet with leaders of different government employees associations and discuss with them the issues facing them and solve them in a phased manner.

The employees’ associations representatives delegation which met with the Chief Minister along with Tourism, Excise & Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud, included Telangana employees JAC president K Ravinder Reddy, secretary general V Mamatha, TNGO general secretary M Rajender, TGO general secretary A Satyanarayana, among others.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister informed the delegation that the Government was considering implementation of the PRC directly instead of implementing an interim relief given the current financial slowdown in the country that was impacting the State too. The government will study the PRC recommendations and implement them as early as it can. He is also learnt to have assured the employees that the government was willing to implement the pending 3.44 per cent dearness allowance but any decision will be taken only after the election code is lifted in the State.

