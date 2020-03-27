KCR promises water for standing crops

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said the State government issued instructions to the authorities to ensure irrigation to standing crops in the ayacuts under Sriramsagar Project, Kaleshwaram, Nagarjuna Sagar and Jurala till April 10. Similarly, the power utilities in the State were also asked to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers who are dependent on borewells for irrigation for the next 15 days, he said.

Addressing the media at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister observed that there were standing paddy crops in about 50 lakh acres in the State that were almost ready for harvesting. “We need to ensure irrigation to farmers. The crops are in the final stages before harvesting and need water only till April 10, and we have enough water. We need to ensure that the agriculture sector flourishes to ensure the supply of food grains,” he said.

Stating that farmers’ committees should coordinate and ensure a good crop, he said the government would release water, maybe in the ‘on and off’ method, to make sure that the crops were not affected. Similarly, the power utilities should also ensure uninterrupted power supply for another 15 days, after which the demand from the agriculture sector would come down automatically, he said, adding that the peak demand on Friday was 9,832 MW.

