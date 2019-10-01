KCR proposes regatta tournaments in Godavari River

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: With Godavari River coming alive with good water levels, the State government is considering plans to conduct regatta tournaments in Godavari River.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Tourism and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and the officials concerned to examine the feasibility of conducting the competitions on the lines of regatta tournaments held in Hussain Sagar.

The Chief Minister appreciated Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander for his novel idea to organise water sports on Godavari River and also successfully conducting the State level boating championship titled ‘Telangana Matysa Veera KCR Cup’ on Godavari River near Godavarikhani.

Rao said due to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Godavari River was live over a 41 km-stretch from Sundilla barrage to Yellampalli barrage. “When there is no water flow from upstream areas, the river will be ideal to conduct water sports. The officials concerned must use the opportunity to promote sports and tourism,” he said.

He directed the officials to explore the possibility of conducting regatta tournaments in association with Sailing Clubs and prepare an action plan in this regard.

